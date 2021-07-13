Meyer is 4-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 54:27 K:BB across 11 starts for Double-A Pensacola.
He's given up one or zero runs in nine of those starts, but even so, Meyer doesn't appear quite ready for the big leagues. He's pitched around a 4.5 BB/9 successfully in Double-A, but that'll be much harder to do at baseball's highest level. It seems like it'd be best for Meyer's development to remain in the minors, work on his command, and refine his changeup. With the Marlins mired in last place in the NL East, they have no reason to rush him.