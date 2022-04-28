Rojas was diagnosed with a jaw contusion following Thursday's win over the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports.

Rojas was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning Thursday, but he was initially able to remain in the game. He went 0-for-2 prior to being replaced defensively in the bottom half of the inning. The 33-year-old is also being tested for a concussion, but the results aren't yet known. Rojas should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Friday's series opener against Seattle.