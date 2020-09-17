Harrison went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Wednesday as the Marlins beat the Red Sox 8-4.
Harrison stole his fourth bag of the season Wednesday night but the young outfielder continues to struggle at the plate with a .146/.222/.244 slash line to go along with 24 strikeouts in 41 at-bats. He should be back on the bench Thursday assuming Starling Marte (undisclosed) is able to return to the lineup.
