Harrison agreed Monday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract and received an invitation to MLB spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's a return to the Brewers' organization for Harrison, as he was drafted by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft. The 27-year-old received 14 plate appearances with the Angels in 2022 and hit .182/.357/.455 over nine games. Harrison will likely be organizational depth for the Brew Crew, and the bulk of his playing time should come with Triple-A Nashville.
