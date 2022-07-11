Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a strikeout during Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Harrison didn't appear in any of the last three games, but he was productive while batting ninth during Sunday's series finale against Baltimore. Since joining the major-league club, the 26-year-old has gone 2-for-10 with a homer, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base. He isn't a very appealing fantasy option since he's started in just four games since being called up by the Angels on June 24.