Marlins' Odrisamer Despaigne: Falters in Saturday sequel
Despaigne allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings during the Marlins' 10-6 extra-innings loss to the Cubs on Saturday.
It was Despaigne's second appearance of the day. He worked the tail end of the Marlins' victory of a game that started Friday but extended to 17 innings and ended early Saturday morning. The right-hander admirably ate innings for an overworked pitching staff but faltered against a tough Cubs lineup that picked itself up despite a rough effort from Yu Darvish. Despaigne will await his next assignment for Marlins' patchwork staff, but the club only plays on four of the next six days, so he may not start in that window.
