Lopez took a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings.

Lopez looked solid, holding the Phillies scoreless until the fourth inning when he gave up a leadoff homer to Rhys Hoskins and allowed another run to score on a sacrifice fly by Matt Joyce. That would be the only damage of the day for the 25-year-old, who has allowed four runs across his last three starts (19 innings). It was the third occasion this season Lopez stretched out for seven innings, needing 92 pitches to do so this time around. The right-hander will take a 2.71 ERA and 1.13 WHIP during his next projected start Tuesday at Toronto.