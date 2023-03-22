The Marlins optioned Burdick to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Burdick will make his way to Jacksonville after he was hindered by a toe injury in spring training. The outfielder logged 16 at-bats in the Grapefruit League, producing a .250 average with one homer, four RBI and three runs scored over 10 games. The 26-year-old saw action in 32 games with the Marlins in 2022, compiling an uninspiring .207/.284/.380 slash line and may find it difficult to see any meaningful at-bats with the squad in 2023 considering their current depth in the outfield.