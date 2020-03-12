Marlins' Ryne Stanek: Opening Day status in doubt
Stanek's availability for Opening Day is in jeopardy due to a lower back injury, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
It's not clear when the right-hander sustained the injury, but the Marlins are being cautious with him. "Stanek, he's getting better," manager Don Mattingly said. "He's in the mode of we've got to get him stronger and get back on the mound. Of course, we've got to get him good. That lower back is something obviously for a pitcher or anyone." Stanek has a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through four innings this spring, and when healthy is expected to handle a high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.