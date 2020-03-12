Stanek's availability for Opening Day is in jeopardy due to a lower back injury, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

It's not clear when the right-hander sustained the injury, but the Marlins are being cautious with him. "Stanek, he's getting better," manager Don Mattingly said. "He's in the mode of we've got to get him stronger and get back on the mound. Of course, we've got to get him good. That lower back is something obviously for a pitcher or anyone." Stanek has a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through four innings this spring, and when healthy is expected to handle a high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen.