Sanchez (shoulder) has resumed throwing at 90-105 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez had to be shut down for a while due to yet another setback with his right shoulder. He'll have to be built back up slowly and surely isn't being counted upon by the Marlins to contribute at the major-league level this season.
