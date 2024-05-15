Scott (2-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Tigers, giving up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Rather than being held back for a possible save situation in extra innings on the road, Scott got the call in the ninth with the score tied 0-0 and was able to escape the jam he created. The southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in 10 straight appearances, but Scott's been far from sharp during that time, posting an 11:7 K:BB in 9.1 innings. That's still an improvement on his early-season performance, and his 2.12 ERA on the year isn't supported by his 1.53 WHIP or 18:17 K:BB in 17 frames. Scott is still the Marlins' closer and has converted four of five save chances, but A.J. Puk got the save in the 10th inning Tuesday and could be a threat to take the job now that he's moved back into the bullpen.