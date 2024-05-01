Scott (1-4) earned the win Tuesday over Colorado, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk in one inning. He struck out two.

Scott allowed the free runner to score in the top of the 10th inning on a two-out Ryan McMahon double before ultimately striking out Hunter Goodman to end the frame. The Marlins would then score twice in the bottom half, completing the comeback victory and giving Scott his first win this year. The left-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last six appearances -- he's 4-for-5 in save chances this year with a 2.84 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB across 12.2 innings.