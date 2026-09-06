Scott allowed a run on three hits and struck out three in one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Scott's shaky pitching continues -- he's allowed five runs over his last 8.1 innings, though he's still converted five of six save chances in that span. He needed 17 pitches (14 strikes) to get the job done Saturday for his 21st save of the campaign. Scott has a 2.67 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 70:12 K:BB through 57.1 innings. He's pitched three of the last four days, so he may be rested Sunday even if a save chance is available.