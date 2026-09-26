Scott earned the save Saturday against the Giants, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

That gives Scott a save on back-to-back days for the Dodgers. Edwin Diaz is being eased back into the fray following his latest stint on the injured list, and it remains to be seen if Los Angeles will be ready to get its former closer back into high-leverage situations in the postseason. Scott appears to be the favorite for saves heading into the playoffs, sporting a 2.69 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 82:15 K:BB with 25 saves (29 opportunities) and 13 holds across 63.2 innings.