Scott picked up the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Giants. He allowed no hits and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Entering with a two-run cushion, Scott worked through a two-out walk to secure his 23rd save in 27 opportunities this season. The southpaw has posted a 4.61 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings in his past 15 appearances, though much of that damage came in a three-run outing Sept. 13 against the Marlins. On the year, Scott owns a 2.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 78:15 K:BB over 61.2 frames.