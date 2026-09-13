Scott (1-6) blew a save and took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and no walks with one strikeout while recording one out.

Taylor entered with two outs in the eighth inning and struck out Griffin Conine, but he imploded in the ninth. The southpaw opened the frame by allowing three straight hits and was charged with what proved to be the game-winning run after Brock Stewart allowed a walk-off homer. The 32-year-old Scott has struggled of late, allowing earned runs in five of his past 11 games and blowing saves in two of his past four chances. On the season, he's 22-for-26 in save opportunities with a 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 73:13 K:BB across 58.2 innings this season.