Scott took a blown save against St. Louis on Wednesday, when he allowed one run on one hit in one inning.

With the Dodgers clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth, manager Dave Roberts turned to Scott to face the heart of the Cardinals order. The lefty reliever gave up a leadoff double to Joshua Baez, and though Scott retired the following three batters, Baez came home to score the tying run on a sacrifice fly. The blown save was Scott's first since July 6 -- he had gone 8-for-8 on save chances while allowing only four runs over 18.1 frames spanning his past 20 appearances before Wednesday. Despite being deployed in the eighth inning against the Cardinals, Scott remains Los Angeles' top closing option in the absence of Edwin Diaz (neck), who is slated to initially work in lower leverage upon his eventual return.