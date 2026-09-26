Scott struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

Scott has locked in late in the campaign, pitching four consecutive scoreless innings with two saves and a hold over his last four appearances. The left-hander will likely enter the postseason as the Dodgers' closer after filling that role over multiple stints this season while Edwin Diaz battled injuries and ineffective pitching. Scott has earned 24 saves, 13 holds and four blown saves while pitching to a 2.73 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 80:15 K:BB through 62.2 innings.