Scott struck out two and walked one over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

Scott has made things interesting lately, but he was able to keep the Reds at bay in this one. He's given up four runs over his last six innings despite an 8:2 K:BB in that span. Scott is up to 22 saves, 12 holds and three blown saves while pitching to a 2.62 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 72:13 K:BB through 58.1 innings. Evan Phillips picked up a save Monday, but Scott still looks to have the edge for save chances in the Dodgers' bullpen.