Scott earned the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Tigers, allowing two hits while striking out one in a scoreless inning.

The Tigers made things interesting with a pair of two-out singles off Scott in the ninth inning before the left-hander struck out Riley Greene, who represented the winning run, closing out Miami's shutout victory. Scott hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 10.1 innings, striking out 12 in that span. He's 5-for-6 in save opportunities with a 2.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 19:17 K:BB across 18 innings this season.