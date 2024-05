Scott earned the save Wednesday against Milwaukee, allowing one hit and no walks across a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Scott is now 6-for-7 on save chances this season and has added four tallies in the win column. The 29-year-old has been charged with at least one earned run in just two of his 21 appearances, owning a 1.71 ERA with a 22:18 K:BB across 21.0 innings.