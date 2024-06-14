Share Video

Scott (5-5) took the loss and blew a save against the Mets on Thursday, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one-third of an inning.

Scott was 8-for-9 in save chances coming into Thursday and hadn't blown a save since mid-April. In fact, he had rattled off 19 straight outings without allowing an earned run, racking up five wins and seven saves during that stretch. However, the southpaw couldn't protect a one-run, ninth-inning lead versus New York, issuing a leadoff walk to Francisco Lindor before serving up a walk-off two-run blast to J.D. Martinez two batters later. Despite the implosion Thursday, Scott has pitched well enough this season to not currently be in danger of losing his closing role.

