Scott struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save versus the Cubs in Tokyo on Tuesday.

After signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers during the offseason, it's fitting that Scott received and converted the first save opportunity of 2025. The left-hander worked quickly against the heart of Chicago's lineup, throwing eight of 10 pitches for strikes. Scott is expected to be Los Angeles' lead option for the ninth inning, but he could still have some saves vultured since manager Dave Roberts also has Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and, eventually, Michael Kopech (elbow) at his disposal.