Scott earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Scott needed only three pitches to lock down his third save of the season. After giving up a leadoff single on his first offering, he quickly bounced back with a double play and a lineout to end the game. The southpaw owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB across six innings, having received four of the Dodgers' six save opportunities so far in 2025.