Scott earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
Scott needed only three pitches to lock down his third save of the season. After giving up a leadoff single on his first offering, he quickly bounced back with a double play and a lineout to end the game. The southpaw owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB across six innings, having received four of the Dodgers' six save opportunities so far in 2025.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Notches save No. 2•
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Blows save Friday•
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Secures first save of 2025•
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Should be primary option to close•
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Will not be set closer•
-
Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Inking $72 million deal with LAD•