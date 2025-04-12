Scott worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Cubs.

The southpaw fired 12 of 16 pitches for strikes as he delivered his fourth straight scoreless appearance to begin the month of April. Scott has some bumpy performances in March, but he appears to be settling in as the Dodgers' primary closing option, although there's been plenty of chances to go around. Blake Treinen, who worked the eighth inning Friday, also has two saves, and Alex Vesia picked one up when the Dodgers opened their campaign in Tokyo.