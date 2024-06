Scott struck out three over two perfect innings Tuesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

The lefty fired 22 of 31 pitches for strikes in perhaps his most impressive performance of the season. Scott hasn't allowed a run since the beginning of May and seems to have solved the control issues that plagued him early in the year -- over his 13-appearance scoreless streak he has a 0.73 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 15 innings, recording four wins, four saves and a hold.