Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Thursday that while he anticipates Scott receiving plenty of save chances, he will not be the team's set closer, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Scott might very well be the favorite to nab the most saves for the Dodgers after inking a four-year, $72 million contract, but the team plans to play matchups in the late innings rather than have a dedicated closer. In addition to Scott, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech (forearm) also figure to be in the mix for save opportunities.