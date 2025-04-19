Scott allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Scott made things a little interesting by putting two runners on base with one out, but he induced a double-play grounder from Josh Jung to end the threat. Scott is up to seven saves in eight opportunities, and he's added two holds. The 30-year-old southpaw has a 2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB over 11 innings this season. He's not overwhelming with velocity, but he is one of the Dodgers' most trusted relievers, so he should remain in the high-leverage mix as long as he's getting the job done.