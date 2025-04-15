Scott earned a save against the Rockies on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

It wasn't the easiest save for Scott, as he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base while trying to protect a two-run ninth-inning lead. However, the left-hander recovered to retire the final two batters of the frame, resulting in his fifth save. Scott has emerged as the Dodgers' top option for ninth-inning work, as he's converted five of six save opportunities so far while posting a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB over nine innings.