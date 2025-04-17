Scott earned a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Scott was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning. The lefty allowed a two-out single but otherwise overwhelmed Colorado, recording all three of his outs on punchouts. Scott needed just 10 pitches to record those trio of strikeouts, and he notched an impressive six whiffs on those offerings. He is tied for the third in the league with six saves on the season and has posted a standout 10:0 K:BB over 10 innings.