Scott picked up the save Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks, throwing a perfect ninth while striking out a batter.

Scott faced no trouble from the Diamondback hitters Sunday. He sent them down in order on 15 pitches and struck out Eugenio Suarez to end the game. Scott has not allowed an earned run since April 14 and finished May with three wins, three saves and a hold in nine appearances. He's up to seven saves on the year now and carries a 1.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB in 22 innings.