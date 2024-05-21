Scott (4-4) earned the win Monday against the Brewers, allowing no hits and one walk in one shutout inning. He struck out one.

Scott gathered his fourth win by shutting down Milwaukee in the top of the tenth and benefitting from a walk-off Josh Bell single in the bottom of the inning. The Marlins lefty has tossed seven consecutive scoreless outings, notching three wins, one save and one hold with a 9:5 K:BB over 7.1 innings. Despite owning a 8.1 BB/9, Scott sports a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings overall.