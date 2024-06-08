Scott (5-4) struck out two batters over 1.2 perfect frames and earned a win over the Guardians on Friday.

Scott entered a tie game in the eighth inning and forced a double play to escape the first-and-third jam he inherited. He then struck out two in the ninth inning before Miami walked it off in the bottom of the frame. After some early season struggles, Scott has now gone 18 straight innings without allowing an earned run. His season ERA has fallen to 1.40 with a 27:19 K:BB through 25.2 innings.