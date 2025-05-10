Scott struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 14-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Since Scott's April 22 blown save versus the Cubs, he logged 4.2 scoreless innings with a 6:1 K:BB, but he earned just two holds in that span. The Dodgers turned to Kirby Yates and Evan Phillips (elbow) for one save each during that stretch, and Matt Sauer earned a four-inning save as well. Scott is more of a stopper than a closer currently, as it looks like the Dodgers are prepared to deploy him whenever necessary to protect a lead. He's still the leading candidate for saves with nine of them in 11 chances while adding four holds, a 1.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB across 18.2 innings.