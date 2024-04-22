Scott struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Sunday to record his fourth save of the season in a win over the Cubs.

The southpaw reined in his control issues for at least one appearance, firing eight of 11 pitches for strikes as he carved up the top of the Cubs' order. Scott's 3.38 ERA through 10.2 innings masks his struggles -- he has a 10:12 K:BB and an 0-3 record, although he's converted four of five save chances. With most of the rest of the Marlins' bullpen also off to shaky starts to the season, Scott is being given every opportunity to turn things around, and as yet a change at closer for Miami doesn't seem to be in the works.