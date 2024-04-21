Scott earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. He struck out one and allowed two hits and no walks.

Bryan De La Cruz's two-run homer in the top of the ninth gave Miami a 3-2 lead, and Scott closed out the bottom of the frame to finish off the comeback. The Marlins closer has struggled with his command early in the season, as Saturday's outing was just his third time in nine appearances without issuing a walk. Scott is 3-for-4 in save opportunities and has a 3.72 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 9:12 K:BB across 9.2 innings.