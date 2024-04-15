Scott (0-3) took the loss Sunday and blew his first save of the season, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning against Atlanta. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 7-6 lead, Scott instead served up a massive three-run homer to center field by Marcell Ozuna. It's been a brutal start to the season for the left-handed closer, and he's saddled with a 4.70 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and ghastly 7:10 K:BB through 7.2 innings. Scott's job security might be hanging by a thread, and potentially the only thing keeping him in the ninth right now for the Marlins is that no one else in the bullpen has pitched particularly well either.