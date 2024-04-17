Scott earned the save Tuesday against the Giants, working around a pair of walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Scott didn't make things easy on himself, issuing a pair of one-out walks before striking out Thairo Estrada and inducing a game-ending pop out from Wilmer Flores to grab his second save of the year. It was ultimately a nice bound-back outing from Scott after the left-hander allowed three runs while blowing a save against Atlanta in his last appearance Sunday. Overall, Scott is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and an alarming 25.6-percent walk rate through his first 8.2 innings this year. While the left-hander remains the top closing option in Miami, Scott hasn't seen many save chances with the Marlins struggling out of the gate.