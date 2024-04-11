Scott earned the save Wednesday, allowing one hit and three walks with a strikeout over 1.2 scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Scott has battled command and control issues, and he's also been disadvantaged by the Marlins' poor start, but he now has the team's first save in Game 13 of the year. So far, Scott has taken a pair of losses and issued nine walks through 5.2 innings this season. Scott walked back-to-back batters in the ninth inning Wednesday and loaded the bases with two outs, but he got Aaron Judge to fly out to preserve the 5-2 win.