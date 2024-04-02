Scott (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Angels, giving up a run on three walks in one inning without striking out a batter.

The control issues that beset Scott during spring training haven't gone away to begin the regular season. The southpaw entered a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning and immediately walked the first three batters he faced, tossing only 14 of 27 pitches for strikes. Through his first three appearances of 2024, Scott has stumbled to a 5:6 K:BB in 3.0 innings -- when the 0-5 Marlins eventually do start building late leads to protect, he may have a very short leash as the closer. Anthony Bender, who has a 5:1 K:BB through his first 2.2 innings this season, might be the top candidate to replace him in the ninth inning at the moment given Andrew Nardi's early 20.25 ERA.