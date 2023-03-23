Rogers gave up three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Facing a St. Louis lineup that lacked its biggest bats but still featured big-league hitters like Tyler O'Neill and Willson Contreras as well as top prospect Jordan Walker, Rogers tossed 53 of 71 pitches for strikes as he held the opposition scoreless for the fourth time in six spring outings. The southpaw has a sharp 17:3 K:BB through 18 Grapefruit League innings, and he seems ready to try and recapture the form that saw him post a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 25 starts in 2021.