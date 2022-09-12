Rogers didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Rangers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw took a shutout into the seventh inning, but doubles by Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung sandwiched around a walk chased Rogers from the game after 89 pitches (60 strikes). While he's 0-5 over his last seven starts, he's delivered three straight quality starts with a 22:3 K:BB over 18.1 innings, and Monday's outing was the first time all season he's worked more than six frames.