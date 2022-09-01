Rogers didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Returning from a back issue that had sidelined him for a month, Rogers not only looked fully healthy, he appeared to have rediscovered his 2021 form as he posted just his second quality start of the season, and his first since late April. The southpaw fired 58 of his 84 pitches for strikes before exiting a pitcher's duel with Drew Rasmussen, and Rogers will have a handful of outings left this year to try and improve on his 5.57 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.