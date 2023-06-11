Rogers (biceps) was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Saturday with discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder, MLB.com reports.

Rogers has been out since mid-April with biceps soreness. He's made a pair of rehab starts, giving up just two hits in nine scoreless innings, but the Marlins wanted him to make one more before activating him. He felt discomfort in his right shoulder during warm-ups and did not wind up making his scheduled appearance, and it's not yet clear how the Marlins will proceed. Given the nature of his injury and the fact that he was on the cusp of a return already, it's possible this winds up being merely a minor setback.