Rogers gave up two hits and struck out four over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He fired 22 of 32 pitches for strikes and got all four of his K's on his changeup in a strong spring debut. Rogers regressed to a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP last season, losing over six points off his K% from 2021 (28.5 percent down to 22.2 percent), but the Marlins are counting on the 25-year-old southpaw to rebound and by a mid-rotation staple for them this year.