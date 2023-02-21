Rogers, who missed the end of last season with a lat strain, faced live batters in camp Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw faced Jazz Chisholm among other big-league hitters. Rogers is coming off a disastrous 2022 season that can't be written off as simply a result of injuries, and the 25-year-old will have a lot to prove this year if he wants to hang onto a rotation spot with prospects like Eury Perez coming up through the ranks. The fact that Rogers is healthy to begin spring training is a plus, but he should be viewed as a high-risk fantasy option even if he looks good during Grapefruit League play.