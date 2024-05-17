Edwards (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Edwards' recovery from a bacterial infection in his left foot has gone very slowly, but he's finally ready to play in some games. It will be his first game action since early March, so he will need time in the minors to knock the rust off before the Marlins consider adding him to the big-league roster.
