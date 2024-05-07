The Marlins transferred Edwards (foot) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Edwards' move to the 60-day IL will make him ineligible to return until May 27, though it remains unclear whether or not he'll be able to play by then. The 24-year-old has been slowly working his way back from a bacterial infection in his left foot that has kept him on the shelf since the beginning of the season.