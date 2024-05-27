The Marlins activated Edwards (foot) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Edwards is over the bacterial infection in his left foot which had plagued him since mid-March, but he'll remain in Jacksonville for now where he had been on a rehab assignment. The speedster has gone 8-for-26 at the plate in seven games with Jacksonville.
