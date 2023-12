Carpenter was released by Atlanta on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta had hoped to find a trade partner willing to take on at least some of the $4 million it owed Carpenter in 2024 (the Padres also owe him $1.5 million), but it wasn't to be. The 38-year-old slashed an ugly .176/.322/.319 during his lone season in San Diego and there's a distinct possibility we've seen the last of the three-time All-Star in the big leagues.